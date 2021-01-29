Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 14,377 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,377 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $950,032.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,513 shares in the company, valued at $56,994,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.83. 220,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.29. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

