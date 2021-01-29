Castweet Hits One Day Volume of $104,916.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Castweet has a total market cap of $393,974.39 and approximately $104,916.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00481063 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000157 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00168809 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002754 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Castweet Token Profile

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

