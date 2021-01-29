Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.80. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 2,180,995 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATB shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

