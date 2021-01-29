Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.00

Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 387678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.35.

About Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX)

Catalyst Media Group plc supplies products and services to the online and retail betting markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers data, streaming, pictures, and gaming content across a range of sports with a focus on horse racing and greyhounds. It also provides specialized broadcast solutions, including HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite internet, teleport, and fiber services.

