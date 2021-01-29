Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of CPRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 8,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,599. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

