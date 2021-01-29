Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.68. 103,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,542. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

