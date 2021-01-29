Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT Raised to $38.00 at Truist

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

CATY stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. 455,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,031. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 233,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 82,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

