Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.17. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 71,560 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$8.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET.TO) (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.99 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

