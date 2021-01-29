CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the December 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,684,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAVR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 1,557,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,217. CAVU Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

CAVU Resources Company Profile

CAVU Resources, Inc operates in the information and entertainment space in the cannabis sector. It offers SoKu (Social Kush), a gamified social chat application for legal marijuana users; and MediKu (Medical Kush), a dosage tracking application for medical marijuana patients and caregivers providing personal analysis, budget managing recommendations, and costs and daily communication for result tracking.

