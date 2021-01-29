Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 17,500 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $141,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $229,800.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $249,300.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $259,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $352,400.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $246,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $303,600.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.91. 1,012,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,090. The firm has a market cap of $330.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.