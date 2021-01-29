CB Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years.

CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,207. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBFV shares. DA Davidson cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

