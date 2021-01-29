CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%.

NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

