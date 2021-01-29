Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.63

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE:CBOE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.63 and traded as high as $94.32. Cboe Global Markets shares last traded at $92.52, with a volume of 645,797 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.