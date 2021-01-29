CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBTX. TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBTX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CBTX stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $665.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. Equities analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 5,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBTX by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

