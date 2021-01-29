C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Up 228.1% in January

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the December 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.8 days.

CGPZF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Get C&C Group alerts:

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.