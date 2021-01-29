Ccore (CCO) Trading 25.2% Higher This Week

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $10,992.63 and approximately $51.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

