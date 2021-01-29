CCUniverse (UVU) Market Capitalization Tops $6,920.35

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $6,920.35 and approximately $8.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007505 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006823 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000219 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000249 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

