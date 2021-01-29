CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,855. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

