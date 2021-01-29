Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUF) Trading Up 1.4%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.99. 7,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Cebu Air Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEBUF)

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cebu Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cebu Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.