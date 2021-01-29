Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) fell 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

