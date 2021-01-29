CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Up to $19.40

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $22.50. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 38,954 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $924.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.09.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 170.96%. Research analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,664.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 182.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 43.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

