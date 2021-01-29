Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $46.12 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00838181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.28 or 0.04092226 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017521 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

