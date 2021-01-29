Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CMXC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 23,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,376. Cell MedX has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

