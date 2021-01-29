Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as high as $4.18. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 154,524 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $596.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 150.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cellcom Israel by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 335,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cellcom Israel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.

