Celo (CELO) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Celo has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $2.91 or 0.00008730 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $537.22 million and approximately $15.98 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00128982 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00035196 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

