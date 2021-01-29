Celo Dollar Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $31.75 million and $896,591.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00808302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.48 or 0.03936895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017401 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 31,816,815 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

