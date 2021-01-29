CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.29

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.63. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 5,106,361 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIG. HSBC raised their price objective on CEMIG from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

