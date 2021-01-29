Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$10.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.84.

CVE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.58. 7,382,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$12.45.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

