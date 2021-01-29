Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.84.

Shares of CVE stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,382,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.34. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.29 billion and a PE ratio of -4.39.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

