Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.84.

CVE stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,382,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,477. The firm has a market cap of C$15.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.34. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

