Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$10.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$10.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.84.

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.58. 7,382,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,477. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.34.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.2601767 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

