Centaur (CNTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $432,566.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $432,566.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centaur has traded up 97.3% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00047964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00122315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00259639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00065102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033453 BTC.

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Centaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

