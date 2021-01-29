Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 235.4% from the December 31st total of 345,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 70.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EBR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.20. 34,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,474. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

