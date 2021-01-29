Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 62,483 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

