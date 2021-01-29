Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.0350

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Centrality token can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $41.95 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00892417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.71 or 0.04197432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017849 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centrality Token Trading

