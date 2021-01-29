Centrality (CENNZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $43.05 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.85 or 0.00853752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.51 or 0.04184660 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

