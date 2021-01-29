Centric Cash (CNS) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $123,231.57 and approximately $97,433.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000234 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00042770 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 1,247,927,228 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

