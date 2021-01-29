Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 5.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,172,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 898,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $872.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.40 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

