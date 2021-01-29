Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 600 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 600 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.57 per share, with a total value of $47,742.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,349,197.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 295.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.