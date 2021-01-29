CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $30.32 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00262983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033664 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,976,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,818,905 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

