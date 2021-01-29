CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the December 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CFN Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,281. CFN Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.