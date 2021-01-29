CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the December 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CFN Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,281. CFN Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc, a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

