CFun (CFUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded up 827.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One CFun token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CFun has traded up 876.4% against the U.S. dollar. CFun has a total market cap of $40,773.80 and approximately $13.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00126224 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00312562 BTC.

About CFun

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 tokens. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CFun is a brand new social networking platform that combines creativity and blockchain technology with the goal to connect creators, fans, and readers from around the world. In the CFun platform, every behavior of the user is valuable, and these values ​​will be expressed in the form of Token. Every act of reading, commenting, sharing, etc. will be recorded on the blockchain, and the corresponding reward will be paid automatically. “

CFun Token Trading

CFun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

