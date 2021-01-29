Chainlink (LINK) Market Cap Reaches $9.20 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.77 or 0.00066449 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $9.20 billion and approximately $3.71 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.00851412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.13 or 0.04141956 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017512 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00025494 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,009,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

