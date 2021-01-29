Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian upped their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CIA traded down C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,002. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.63. Champion Iron Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$310.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.6076584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

