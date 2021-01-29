Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CIA traded down C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$5.02. The company had a trading volume of 580,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Champion Iron Limited has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$5.81.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. Research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.6076584 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

