Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Chariot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Chariot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,818. Chariot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

