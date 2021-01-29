ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $212,745.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $974,337.79 and $212,745.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,908.90 or 1.00112869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022578 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

