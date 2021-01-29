Chatham Capital Group Inc. Acquires 837 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.