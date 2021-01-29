Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 6,010 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,766,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,101. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

