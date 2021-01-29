Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 9,955 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,059 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

